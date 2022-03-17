Get your best looking skin with No7's Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum Foundation. This formula is enriched with age-defying skincare technology from No7's highly acclaimed Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum, Matrixyl 3000 Plus, No7's most effective anti-wrinkle peptide technology. The flexible formula moves with the skin, ensuring it doesn't migrate into lines and wrinkles, while a unique blend of optical blurrers and light reflecting particles brighten skin. This foundation provides three instant results: lines and wrinkles appear reduced, skin looks firmer and more lifted, and skin tone looks more even. While wearing the product: 97% saw more even skin tone, 85% saw reduced fine lines, and 81% saw firmer skin.

Hibiscus and vitamins A and C to help reduce the appearance of pigmentation

Suitable for sensitive skin