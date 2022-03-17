This multi-tasking all in one foundation instantly perfects the appearance of skin, concealing blemishes and blurring the appearance of lines, wrinkles and pores while providing 24 hour hydration. Enriched with age-defying skincare ingredients from our No7 Protect and Perfect ADVANCED Serum over time helps skin look younger and healthier. Made in France.

For best age defying results use together with No7 Protect & Perfect ADVANCED Serum and Day Cream. Shake before use. To apply, blend on smoothly and evenly with your fingers, a sponge or brush.