No7 Protect & Perfect Honey All in One Foundation
1.01 fl ozUPC: 0500016730580
- This multi-tasking all in one foundation instantly perfects the appearance of skin, concealing blemishes and blurring the appearance of lines, wrinkles and pores while providing 24 hour hydration. Enriched with age-defying skincare ingredients from our No7 Protect and Perfect ADVANCED Serum over time helps skin look younger and healthier.
- Made in France
- For best age defying results use together with No7 Protect & Perfect ADVANCED Serum and Day Cream. Shake before use. To apply, blend on smoothly and evenly with your fingers, a sponge or brush.