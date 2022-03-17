This multi-tasking all in one foundation instantly perfects the appearance of skin, concealing blemishes and blurring the appearance of lines, wrinkles and pores while providing 24 hour hydration. Enriched with age-defying skincare ingredients from our No7 Protect and Perfect ADVANCED Serum over time helps skin look younger and healthier.

For best age defying results use together with No7 Protect & Perfect ADVANCED Serum and Day Cream

Shake before use

To apply, blend on smoothly and evenly with your fingers, a sponge or brush

Made in France