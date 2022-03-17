Hover to Zoom
No7 The Full 360 Black/Brown Waterproof Mascara
1 ctUPC: 0504509870586
Product Details
Cult favorite No7 mascara formulated with a unique blend of volumizing and lengthening agents, now available in Waterproof! Designed to create your fullest, most beautiful lashes. The curved brush grips lashes to create a wide-awake curl that lasts 12 hours. Apply 3 coats for dramatically fuller, longer-looking, more noticeable lashes.
- Sweat, rain, and tear proof
- Clump and smudge free
- Non-flaking
- Made in Italy