No7 The Full 360 Black/Brown Waterproof Mascara

1 ctUPC: 0504509870586
Cult favorite No7 mascara formulated with a unique blend of volumizing and lengthening agents, now available in Waterproof! Designed to create your fullest, most beautiful lashes. The curved brush grips lashes to create a wide-awake curl that lasts 12 hours. Apply 3 coats for dramatically fuller, longer-looking, more noticeable lashes.

  • Sweat, rain, and tear proof
  • Clump and smudge free
  • Non-flaking
  • Made in Italy