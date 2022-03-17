A multi-benefit, ultra-nourishing mascara for the look of volume, length and curl enriched with shea butter and Vitamin E, this mascara nourishes and conditions lashes instantly and during wear while delivering the look of velvety volume and incredible curl for a full-fan flutter that will get noticed. The hourglass-shaped brush grips and coats lashes from root to tip for a dramatic false lash effect.

Nourishes and conditions lashes

Contains vitamin E and shea butter

Provides a panoramic, full-fan lash look

Up to 12-hour wear

Smudgeproof, clump-free & flake-free

Suitable for sensitive eyes