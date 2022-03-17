Hover to Zoom
No7 The Full 360 Ultra Black Mascara
1 ctUPC: 0500016731725
Product Details
A multi-benefit, ultra-nourishing mascara for the look of volume, length and curl enriched with shea butter and Vitamin E, this mascara nourishes and conditions lashes instantly and during wear while delivering the look of velvety volume and incredible curl for a full-fan flutter that will get noticed. The hourglass-shaped brush grips and coats lashes from root to tip for a dramatic false lash effect.
- Nourishes and conditions lashes
- Contains vitamin E and shea butter
- Provides a panoramic, full-fan lash look
- Up to 12-hour wear
- Smudgeproof, clump-free & flake-free
- Suitable for sensitive eyes