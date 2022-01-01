Hover to Zoom
NOH All Purpose Hawaiian Seasoning Salt
8 ozUPC: 0007356210030
Product Details
This All-Purpose Seasoning Salt is an all-in-one flavor booster that combines garlic and vinegar with zesty chili pepper. It's got what you need to take any dish to the next level.
- Made with Alae'a Salt from Hawaii
- Premium Ingredients
- Nothing Artificial
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
226.0 About servings per container
Serving size226
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0g0%
Sodium280mg12%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0g0%
Iron0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Alae's Salt, Rock Salt, Vinegar, Garlic, Red Pepper, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-Caking Agent), Onion, Black Pepper, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.