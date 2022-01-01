NOH Chinese Barbecue (Char Siu) Cooking Sauce & Marinade Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
NOH Chinese Barbecue (Char Siu) Cooking Sauce & Marinade Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
NOH Chinese Barbecue (Char Siu) Cooking Sauce & Marinade Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

NOH Chinese Barbecue (Char Siu) Cooking Sauce & Marinade

14.5 ozUPC: 0007356200720
Purchase Options

Product Details

NOH's exclusive Chinese Barbecue (Char Siu) Cooking Sauce & Marinade just made it N-OH-so-easy for you to create authentic Chinese Char Siu pork right at home. It has that distinctive red color and a delicious, sweet and savory taste that you've been looking for. Now you NOH!

  • NO High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • High Quality Ingredients!
  • Authentic Restaurant Taste!