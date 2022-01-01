Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
NOH Garlic Herb Hawaiian Seasoning Salt
7 ozUPC: 0007356210020
Purchase Options
Product Details
The All-Stars of Seasonings come together in this winning combo of Hawaiian Alae'a salt, Garlic, Onion, Black Pepper and Red Pepper. Add to any dish for a slam dunk!
- NO preservatives
- Premium Ingredients
- Made with Alae'a Salt from Hawaii
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
141.0 About servings per container
Serving size141
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Sodium280mg12%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Alae's Salt, Rock Salt, Garlic, Onion. Black Pepper, Red Pepper, Parsley
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More