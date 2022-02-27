Hover to Zoom
NOH Hawaiian Hot Sauce
5 fl ozUPC: 0007356200570
Product Details
One of the only hot sauces on the market that has a miso base! This one-of-a-kind Hawaiian Hot Sauce will add a kick to any meal without overpowering the flavor and taking over the plate. The perfect companion to ANY dish.
- High Quality Ingredients!
- No Artificial Preservatives!
- Miso Base!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 About servings per container
Serving size1
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Distilled vinegar, water, miso blend (honey, water, soybeans (non-GMO), sea salt, rice), sugar, red pepper, hydrolyzed soy protein, salt, onion*, garlic*, paprika (color), spices, cayenne pepper. *Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.