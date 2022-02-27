Hover to Zoom
NOH of Hawaii Alae'a and Rock Salt Original Hawaiian Seasoning Salt
9 ozUPC: 0007356210010
Product Details
Simply the best premium alae'a salt blend, NOH of Hawaii’s Hawaiian Seasoning Salt is great for traditional chicken long rice, lomi lomi salmon and more! A robust salt, our alae’a and rock salt blend allows you to use less salt while adding more flavor!
- No artificial flavors
- No artificial color
- Alae'a salt from the shores of Hawaii
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
255.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 gram
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Alae'a Salt, Rock Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible