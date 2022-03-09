NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Bar-B-Q Sauce
Product Details
The first ingredient in NOH's award-winning Original Hawaiian Barbecue sauce is Tomato Puree. It is the best stick to your ribs, steak or chicken barbecue sauce you'll ever taste! Don't take our word for it; Read the reviews; then get a bottle for your family. They will thank you. When you know, you NOH!
- NO Artificial Ingredients
- No Preservatives
- NO High Fructose Corn Syrup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Brown Sugar, Sugar, Distilled White Vinegar, Salt, Worcestershire Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Molasses, Salt, Water, Onions, Anchovies, Garlic, Cloves, Tamarind Exract, Natural Flavorings, and Chili Pepper Extract), Yellow Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
