Ingredients

Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Brown Sugar, Sugar, Distilled White Vinegar, Salt, Worcestershire Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Molasses, Salt, Water, Onions, Anchovies, Garlic, Cloves, Tamarind Exract, Natural Flavorings, and Chili Pepper Extract), Yellow Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder.

Allergen Info

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

