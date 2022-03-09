NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Bar-B-Q Sauce Perspective: front
NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Bar-B-Q Sauce Perspective: left
NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Bar-B-Q Sauce Perspective: right
NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Bar-B-Q Sauce

20 ozUPC: 0007356200510
Product Details

The first ingredient in NOH's award-winning Original Hawaiian Barbecue sauce is Tomato Puree. It is the best stick to your ribs, steak or chicken barbecue sauce you'll ever taste! Don't take our word for it; Read the reviews; then get a bottle for your family. They will thank you. When you know, you NOH!

  • NO Artificial Ingredients
  • No Preservatives
  • NO High Fructose Corn Syrup

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Brown Sugar, Sugar, Distilled White Vinegar, Salt, Worcestershire Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Molasses, Salt, Water, Onions, Anchovies, Garlic, Cloves, Tamarind Exract, Natural Flavorings, and Chili Pepper Extract), Yellow Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder.

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
