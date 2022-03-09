Hover to Zoom
NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Coconut Pudding Mix
2 ozUPC: 0007356200050
Purchase Options
Product Details
Haupia (Hawaiian coconut pudding) is a traditional Island favorite! Now you can make this popular luau dessert right at home! Our just-add-water Haupia (Hawaiian Coconut Pudding) mix makes it N-OH so easy to treat your family to a dessert they can't say NOH to!
- No MSG
- High quality coconut ingredients
- Easy to use
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar9g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Coconut , Corn Starch
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
