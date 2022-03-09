Hover to Zoom
NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Iced Tea Mix
3 ozUPC: 0007356200060
Product Details
Refreshing and delicious Sweet Tea from Hawaii. Black Tea, a hint of lemon and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Just add water for perfect results every time.
- No preservatives
- Made with pure cane sugar
- Made in Hawaii with Aloha!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium3mg
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cane Sugar , Instant Tea , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Lemon Oil , Caramel Color .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More