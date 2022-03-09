Hover to Zoom
NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Spicy Chicken Seasoning
2 ozUPC: 0007356204007
Product Details
NOH Foods makes it easy to add just the right amount of kick to your dish with NOH Hawaiian Spicy Chicken seasoning mix. Whether you're making the main dish or firing up some wings- this seasoning mix is sure to spice things up to perfection!
- NO MSG
- High Quality Ingredients
- Authentic Flavor
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Flour , Corn Starch , Natural Cane Sugar , Chili Pepper , Salt , Powdered Vinegar , Ginger , Onion Powder , Spices .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
