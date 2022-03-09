NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Teri-Burger Seasoning Mix Perspective: front
NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Teri-Burger Seasoning Mix Perspective: back
NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Teri-Burger Seasoning Mix

1.5 ozUPC: 0007356200120
Product Details

Now you can create the perfect Hawaiian-Style Teri-Burger right in your own kitchen! This Hawaiian-Style Teri-Burger seasoning mix delivers the sweet, delicious teri-burger flavor you've been craving. This is the mix you need for the perfect burger every time! Even the kids will love 'em! (*Also great for meatloaf or meatballs.)

  • NO MSG
  • Authentic Taste
  • Easy to Make

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg20%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Powdered Soy Sauce ( Wheat , Soybeans , Salt , Maltodextrin ) , Natural Cane Sugar , Powdered Ginger , Onion Powder , Wheat Flour , Spices .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible