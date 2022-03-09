NOH of Hawaii Hawaiian Teri-Burger Seasoning Mix
Product Details
Now you can create the perfect Hawaiian-Style Teri-Burger right in your own kitchen! This Hawaiian-Style Teri-Burger seasoning mix delivers the sweet, delicious teri-burger flavor you've been craving. This is the mix you need for the perfect burger every time! Even the kids will love 'em! (*Also great for meatloaf or meatballs.)
- NO MSG
- Authentic Taste
- Easy to Make
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Powdered Soy Sauce ( Wheat , Soybeans , Salt , Maltodextrin ) , Natural Cane Sugar , Powdered Ginger , Onion Powder , Wheat Flour , Spices .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More