Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
NOH of Hawaii Hula-Hula Hawaiian Style Cooking Sauce and Marinade
24 fl ozUPC: 0007356200710
Purchase Options
Product Details
The island favorite: Hawaiian-style barbecue chicken is made easy with the sweet and gingery flavor of our best-selling Hula-Hula Marinade! It also makes a great poke sauce!
- No high-fructose corn syrup
- High quality ingredients
- Authentic, delicious taste
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
48.0 About servings per container
Serving size48
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg14%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g8%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0g0%
Iron0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
6 / 24 fl oz Water, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), White Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Natural Ginger Extract, Caramel Color, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More