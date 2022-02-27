Ingredients

6 / 24 fl oz Water, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), White Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Natural Ginger Extract, Caramel Color, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

