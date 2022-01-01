Ingredients

Cane Sugar,Toasted Sesame Seeds, Powdered Soy Sauce (Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Maltodextrin), Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices (Onion Powder, Black Pepper)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

