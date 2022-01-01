Hover to Zoom
NOH of Hawaii Korean Barbecue Seasoning Mix
1.5 ozUPC: 0007356200090
Product Details
This traditional favorite is made easy with NOH Korean Barbecue seasoning mix! Now you can recreate the delicious flavor of Korean BBQ - Kalbi/Bulgogi anytime, anywhere! Simple, easy and Delicious!
- NO MSG!
- Authentic Flavor!
- High Quality Ingredients!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size4
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0g0%
Sodium600mg26%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g12%
Protein1g1%
Calcium24mg2%
Iron0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cane Sugar,Toasted Sesame Seeds, Powdered Soy Sauce (Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Maltodextrin), Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices (Onion Powder, Black Pepper)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
