NOH of Hawaii Korean Kim Chee Seasoning Mix
1.13 ozUPC: 0007356200070
Product Details
NOH Kim Chee seasoning mix makes this once time-consuming dish as easy as 1-2-3, saving you time and money while delivering the kim chee kick you crave!
- No MSG
- Authentic flavor
- Easy prep
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
16.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chili pepper, natural cane sugar, garlic powder, salt, powdered vinegar, ground ginger, spices, calcium silicate (an anti caking agent).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
