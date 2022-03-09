Hover to Zoom
NOH of Hawaii Oriental Stir Fry Seasoning
1 ozUPC: 0007356200400
Product Details
Looking for a quick, healthy meal for the whole family? This Oriental Stir Fry seasoning mix gets the flavor just right! Grab this seasoning mix for an easy, delicious meal solution any time!
- NO MSG
- Authentic Taste
- Easy to Use
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium700mg29%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Nonfat Dry Milk , Cornstarch , Natural Cane Sugar , Powdered Soy Sauce ( Wheat , Soybeans , Salt , Maltodextrin ) , Garlic Powder , Onion Powder , Spices .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More