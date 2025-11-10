NOH of Hawaii Spicy Hawaiian Bar-B-Q Sauce Perspective: front
NOH of Hawaii Spicy Hawaiian Bar-B-Q Sauce

20 ozUPC: 0007356204510
Product Details

NOH Spicy Hawaiian Barbecue Sauce is the perfect amount of heat and sweet! It is the best stick to your ribs, steak or chicken barbecue sauce you'll ever taste! Don't take our word for it; get a bottle for your family. They will thank you. Fat free, NO preservatives or artificial ingredients. When you know, you NOH!

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Brown Sugar ( Sugar , Molasses ) , Distilled Vinegar , Salt , Worcestershire Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Molasses , Corn Syrup , Water , Salt , Caramel Color , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Spices , Tamarind , Natural Flavor ) Contains Less Than 2% Of : Natural Smoke Flavor , Onion Powder , Water , Mustard Seed , Cornstarch , Garlic Powder , Caramel Color , Turmeric ( Color ) , Dextrose , Paprika ( Color ) , Spices , Natural Flavor .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
