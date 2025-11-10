NOH of Hawaii Spicy Hawaiian Bar-B-Q Sauce
Product Details
NOH Spicy Hawaiian Barbecue Sauce is the perfect amount of heat and sweet! It is the best stick to your ribs, steak or chicken barbecue sauce you'll ever taste! Don't take our word for it; get a bottle for your family. They will thank you. Fat free, NO preservatives or artificial ingredients. When you know, you NOH!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Brown Sugar ( Sugar , Molasses ) , Distilled Vinegar , Salt , Worcestershire Sauce ( Distilled Vinegar , Molasses , Corn Syrup , Water , Salt , Caramel Color , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Spices , Tamarind , Natural Flavor ) Contains Less Than 2% Of : Natural Smoke Flavor , Onion Powder , Water , Mustard Seed , Cornstarch , Garlic Powder , Caramel Color , Turmeric ( Color ) , Dextrose , Paprika ( Color ) , Spices , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More