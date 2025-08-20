Nongshim® Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup Family Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nongshim® Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup Family Pack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nongshim® Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup Family Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nongshim® Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup Family Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nongshim® Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup Family Pack

4 ct / 4.2 ozUPC: 0003114602286
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Shin Ramyun features a bold and spicy broth cooked with beef, mushrooms, and carrots with soft and chewy noodles.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5bag (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium980mg42.61%
Total Carbohydrate41g14.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of: Beef Bone Extract*, Beef Extract*, Beef Fat*, Black Pepper*, Citric Acid, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Succinate, Dried Flakes (Bok Choy, Shiitake Mushroom, Carrot, Green Onion, Red Chili Pepper), Flavor Enhancer Powder (Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Glycine, Sodium Phosphate Tribasic, D-xylose), Garlic*, Gum Arabic, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Mushroom Extract*, Mushroom*, Natural Flavors, Onion*, Potassium Carbonate, Red Chili Pepper*, Riboflavin (Color), Rice Flour, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Phosphates, Soy Lecithin, Soybean Paste* (Wheat, Salt, Soy), Sugar, Textured Soy Protein [Defatted Soy Flour, Soy Protein Isolate, Soy Sauce* (Soy, Wheat, Salt), Wheat Gluten, Yeast Extract, Salt, Garlic*, Cocoa*, Onion*, Citric Acid, Dextrose], Tocopherols (Antioxidant), Yeast Extract, Yellow Corn Flour

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More