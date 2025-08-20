Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of: Beef Bone Extract*, Beef Extract*, Beef Fat*, Black Pepper*, Citric Acid, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Succinate, Dried Flakes (Bok Choy, Shiitake Mushroom, Carrot, Green Onion, Red Chili Pepper), Flavor Enhancer Powder (Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Glycine, Sodium Phosphate Tribasic, D-xylose), Garlic*, Gum Arabic, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Mushroom Extract*, Mushroom*, Natural Flavors, Onion*, Potassium Carbonate, Red Chili Pepper*, Riboflavin (Color), Rice Flour, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Phosphates, Soy Lecithin, Soybean Paste* (Wheat, Salt, Soy), Sugar, Textured Soy Protein [Defatted Soy Flour, Soy Protein Isolate, Soy Sauce* (Soy, Wheat, Salt), Wheat Gluten, Yeast Extract, Salt, Garlic*, Cocoa*, Onion*, Citric Acid, Dextrose], Tocopherols (Antioxidant), Yeast Extract, Yellow Corn Flour

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More