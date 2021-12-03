Hover to Zoom
Nonna Pia's Balsamic Glaze - Classic
8.45 fl ozUPC: 0071099600043
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0.1g
Potassium0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena , Italy , Granulated Cane Sugar [ Non GMO ] .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More