Cast aluminum cookware offers unsurpassed cooking performance. It is regarded by chefs around the world as the material of choice for even temperatures controlled cooking and durability. This griddle features a unique pattern to be formed into the bottom burner contact surface increasing air circulation for improved heat distribution. The high sides of the griddle contain spatters and allow for ease of stirring and flipping food. The lipped edge catches drippings. The surface also slants downward slightly allowing drippings to drain from food during cooking.

. Perfect breakfast griddle. Durable cast aluminum will stand up to years of use. Large build fits across 2 burners2" H x 20" W x 12" L.4.4 lbs