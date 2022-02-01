The formed Bundt pan comes in assorted colors so you will receive one of our bright classic colors of red, green or aqua. Aluminum bakes best because it conducts heat more evenly than other materials for a perfect finish. Before each use brush with solid vegetable shortening and dust with flower or use baking spray with flour in it which allows the details to be sharper and more defined. Mixes and recipes may vary so fill the pan no more than three quarters full to avoid overflow during baking. You will never have to think "rust" again with this aluminum pan. The nonstick finish is specially formulated to work best with the higher sugar and flour content of cakes and desserts.

Before initial use and after subsequent uses, hand-wash with warm, soapy water.

Dishwasher use is not recommended, as it may shorten the life of the nonstick coating on your pan.

10 1/4" diameter

12 cup capacity

Ten year warranty

Proudly made in the USA by Nordic Ware.