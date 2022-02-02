Hover to Zoom
Nordic Ware Angel Food Cake Pan - Red
1 ctUPC: 0001117250922
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Aluminum bakes best because it conducts heat more evenly than other materials. Baking with aluminum allows the details to be sharper and better defined. You will never have to think "rust" again. Non stick finish is specially formulated to work best with the higher sugar and flour content of cakes and desserts.
- Dish washer safe.
- 10" diameter
- 16 cup capacity
- Proudly made in the USA by Nordic Ware.