Make a buzzingly beautiful cake for your summer parties. The Backyard Bug pan is made of heavy cast aluminum, it bakes evenly every time, providing crisp detailing on your cake. Premium nonstick interior assures quick release and cleanup. This easy-release pan produces 8 fun shaped cakes - 2 butterflies, 2 dragonflies, 2 ladybugs, and 2 bees. 5 cup capacity. Proudly made in the USA by Nordic Ware.