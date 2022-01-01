Honey bees are the stars on this pan! Make breakfast extra special with whimsical, honey bee-motif pancakes that honor this humble, hardworking and highly revered pollinator. Each of the 7 pancakes will have a sweet, detailed image browned into it of a honeycomb, flower, hive or busy bee. Crafted of cast aluminum in the USA this sturdy pan features a stay cool handle plus PFOA-free nonstick to make turning pancakes and cleaning a breeze. Works with mixes or any favorite pancake recipe.