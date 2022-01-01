This hard-to-find Nordic Ware Casserole Pan is ideal for the toaster oven and conveniently makes meals for one or two people. At 1.5 QT this casserole pan is sized for easy storage and versatility with your toaster oven. Non-stick coated, it allows for easy release and effortless cleanup. It also bakes perfect portion desserts. The pan is made of aluminized steel with a nonstick coating to make cleanup a breeze. Proudly made in the USA by Nordic Ware.