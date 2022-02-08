Hover to Zoom
Nordic Ware Compact Oven Baking Sheet
8.5 x 6.5 inUPC: 0001117243010
Product Details
Great to use on camping stoves and RV stoves. Non-stick finish for easy food release and cleanup. Hand wash with mild detergent. Made in the USA. Designed for smaller, more compact ovens, this aluminized steel baking pan is perfect for cookies, biscuits, scones, and more!
Model: 43010
Cleaning Method: Hand Wash Recommended
Warranty: 5-Year Warranty
Materials: Aluminized Steel