Nordic Ware Compact Oven Baking Sheet Perspective: front
Nordic Ware Compact Oven Baking Sheet Perspective: right
Nordic Ware Compact Oven Baking Sheet

8.5 x 6.5 inUPC: 0001117243010
Product Details

Great to use on camping stoves and RV stoves. Non-stick finish for easy food release and cleanup. Hand wash with mild detergent. Made in the USA. Designed for smaller, more compact ovens, this aluminized steel baking pan is perfect for cookies, biscuits, scones, and more!

Model: 43010

Cleaning Method: Hand Wash Recommended

Warranty: 5-Year Warranty

Materials: Aluminized Steel

