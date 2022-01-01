These popular preps and serve microwave-safe bowls come with handy lids! Specially designed so all bowls and lids nest neatly together for easy storage. Great for mixing, prepping, and storing as well as serving food at picnics and potlucks. This indispensable bowl set makes melting, cooking, and reheating foods in the microwave a breeze. Dishwasher-safe with ergonomic grips on lids and slip-free silicone bottoms. You'll love these mixing bowls in their fresh new color assortment: navy, white, aqua, and mint!