Nordic Ware Heritage Bundt Pan
6 cup
A 6 cup version of our timeless Heritage Bundt® pan. Elegant folds adorn this sturdy cast aluminum pan, inviting you to pour a glaze or ganache as a finishing touch. This pan is truly a classic beauty, made for year-round baking. Six cup capacity is made for use with quick breads and half-portions of many Bundt® recipes. Or, use with a regular recipe or mix and bake two cakes--one to keep and one to give away!
Cleaning Method: Hand Wash
Warranty: Lifetime Warranty