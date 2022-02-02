A 6 cup version of our timeless Heritage Bundt® pan. Elegant folds adorn this sturdy cast aluminum pan, inviting you to pour a glaze or ganache as a finishing touch. This pan is truly a classic beauty, made for year-round baking. Six cup capacity is made for use with quick breads and half-portions of many Bundt® recipes. Or, use with a regular recipe or mix and bake two cakes--one to keep and one to give away!

Cleaning Method: Hand Wash

Warranty: Lifetime Warranty