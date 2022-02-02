Our top-rated Naturals® Bakeware collection is made of pure aluminum for superior heat conductivity and produces consistent evenly browned baked goods every time. These premium pans have a lifetime durability and will never rust. Encapsulated galvanized steel rims prevent warping. Creativity meets natural aluminum sustainability. You can bake mega batches of cookies and bars with this extra large sheet pan. It's 35 percent larger than a half sheet and fits all standard size ovens. The even-heating rust-proof aluminum features galvanized steel reinforcement around the rim for extra strength.

Hand-wash cleaning only

Fits all standard size ovens

Dimensions: 15 Inch x 1 Inch x 21 Inch

Model: 44600