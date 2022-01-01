Make mega batches of cookies and bars with this extra-large sheet pan. Fits all standard size ovens. Baking professionals know that the secret to evenly baked and perfectly browned food is to cook with aluminum bakeware. Aluminum is widely known for its excellent heat conductivity and cooks more evenly and thoroughly than other metals. Features a galvanized steel reinforcement around the rim to prevent warping. Premium nonstick interior for easy release and cleanup. Proudly made in the USA.



Model: 44650