These popular preps and serve microwave-safe bowls are specially designed to nest neatly together for easy storage. Great for mixing, prepping, and storing as well as serving food at picnics and potlucks. This indispensable bowl set makes melting, cooking, and reheating foods in the microwave a breeze. Dishwasher-safe with slip-free silicone bottoms. You'll love these mixing bowls in their fresh new color assortment: navy, white, aqua, and mint!