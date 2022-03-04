Hover to Zoom
Norseland Jarlsberg
1 lbUPC: 0028647670000
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium180mg7.5%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium200mg20%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Rennet, Salt, Culture
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
