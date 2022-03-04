Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 100

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 12.31% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 20mg 6.67%

Sodium 180mg 7.5%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 7g

Calcium 200mg 20%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 200Number of International Units 4%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%