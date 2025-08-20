Northland 100% Cranberry Juice Perspective: front
Northland 100% Cranberry Juice

64 fl ozUPC: 0075379200201
Product Details

Dark fruits and berries are as delicious as they are good for you. That's why Northland 100% juice is bursting with healthful antioxidants to help you feel your best. Plus, no sugars or artificial sweeteners are added.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Sugar25g
Protein0g
Potassium220mg6.29%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C72mg120%
Vitamin E3Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water Sufficient To Reconstitute Apple Juice Concentrate, Cranberry Juice Concentrate, Pear Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid (For Tartness), Natural Flavor, Fruit and Vegetable Extract (Color), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin E Acetate

Allergen Info
Free from Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
