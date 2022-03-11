Keep the party going or add thirst quenching fun to any occasion! The powerful motor quickly shaves ice to the perfect consistency while the easy-flow spout dispenses consistently smooth frozen drinks. Use the carrying handle to easily lift the blending chamber from the base and take the party with you.

EASY-FLOW SPOUT: A quick flip of this lever-style handle fills your cup, or you can pull the spigot up for faster fill-ups

CARRY HANDLE: Carrying handle lifts easily to lock and secure lid, making it easy to move from room to room

EASY CLEAN UP: Blending chamber detaches from base for easy cleanup

360° VIEWS: With a chamber that's clear from all views, it's easy to watch the slush pile up from any angle while the clear window in lid removes to easily add ice

CORD STORAGE: Wrap the appliance cord underneath the base of the unit for tidy storage

LARGE CAPACITY: Makes up to 1-gallon for your favorite slush drinks and margaritas - perfect for parties or large gatherings!

STAINLESS STEEL BLENDING CAGE: Patented stainless steel shaving-blending cage finely shaves beverage into a delicious slurry

DOUBLE-WALL INSULATION: Clear double-wall construction keeps drinks cold for hours

Model: MSB1AQ

