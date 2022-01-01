Hover to Zoom
Nostalgia 12-Cup Hot Air Popcorn Maker
1 ctUPC: 0008267713501
Product Details
HEALTHY SNACKING: Unit uses hot air instead of oil to pop kernels to create an oil-free, guilt-free snack.
MEASURING CUP: Includes measuring cap to easily make sure you use the proper amount of kernels for each batch.
12 CUPS OF POPCORN: Whether movie time or snack time, this unit pops up to 12 cups of movie theater-style popcorn per batch to keep popcorn buckets full.
NOSTALGIA POPCORN KITS: Unit works perfectly with these Nostalgia popcorn kits - try the Theater Hot Air Kit (KPK400) and the Reusable Popcorn Bowls (PPB600)!
- Unique popping chamber design creates swirling airflow that results in fewer unpopped kernels
- Convenient countertop size