With its unique vintage style and ease of use, this unit will be the hit of every party! Featuring a large 2.5-ounce stainless steel kettle with a built-in stirring system, this unit can pop up to 10 cups of popcorn per batch. The vented windows and lighted interior allow you to watch the popcorn popping so you know right when to empty the kettle and the tilt door allows for easy serving access. It includes an oil measuring spoon and kernel measuring cup to ensure a perfectly popped batch every time. Popcorn has never tasted so good at home!

360 DEGREE VIEWS: Clear-view popping chamber with vented windows makes it easy to watch your popcorn popping.

COUNTERTOP AMBIANCE: Lighted interior creates a fun and pleasant room ambiance and allows you to watch your popcorn pop.

TILT SERVING DOOR: Outfitted with a tilt-out drop door for easy scooping and serving of popcorn.

ACCESSORIES: Includes kernel measuring cup and oil measuring spoon to easily measure out the perfect portions every time.

10 CUPS OF POPCORN: Whether movie time or snack time, this unit pops up to 10 cups of movie theater-style popcorn per batch to keep popcorn buckets full.

2.5-OUNCE KETTLE: Stainless steel kettle holds 2.5 ounces of popcorn kernels and is designed with a built-in kernel stirring system and dual-hinged lid to easily empty popcorn. Kettle can be removed for easy cleaning.

Model: KPM200