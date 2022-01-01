Bring any party or event to life with a very unique fondue design that creates a delectable cascade of mouth-watering goodness. Unlike traditional fondue, this unit allows delicious dipping sauces to flow from tier to tier, creating a flow of chocolate, barbecue sauce, ranch dressing, nacho cheese, buffalo sauce and more! Watch as the dipping sauce is carried to the top of the tower where it flows down each tier in a mesmerizing display. Provide guests with fresh strawberries, marshmallows, pretzels, cookies, chicken wings, vegetables and other goodies for dipping. Easily disassembles for quick cleanup. The fountain is a beautiful addition to any dining table or casual gatherings with friends and family.

AUGER-STYLE FOUNTAIN: The auger-styled fountain (no pump) provides the continuous flow of chocolate

BPA free

FONDUE FUN: 4-tier chocolate fountain has a 32-oz. capacity, making this a party favorite! Enjoy with strawberries, apple wedges, cherries, marshmallows, popcorn, pretzels, wings, vegetables, and more!

FOUR TIERS: The 4-tier fountain creates a beautiful cascading effect and is easy to assemble and disassemble, making setup and cleanup a breeze

GIFT-GIVING: Chocolate fountain is perfect for birthday parties, family gatherings, wedding and baby showers!

GREAT FOR OTHER SAUCES: This isn't just a chocolate fountain - it's perfect for nacho cheese, BBQ sauce, ranch, liqueurs and more!

STAINLESS LOOK: The elegant tower and heated bowl keeps the sauces flowing so you get a consistent dip every time

Model: CFF1000