Add a bit of wow factor to any gathering with the Nostalgia 24-Ounce 3-Tier Stainless Steel Chocolate Fondue Fountain.

This 3-tier chocolate and fondue fountain adds an element of fun to any birthday party, wedding, or family gathering! Not a chocolate person? That's no problem. The Nostalgia fountain can be used with any sauce such as nacho cheese, BBQ sauce, ranch, and so much more. The elegant stainless steel heated bowl keeps the sauces flowing so you get a hot and delicious dip every time. With 3 tiers, the fountain creates a beautiful cascading effect that is sure to dazzle any crowd. Each tier is easy to assemble and disassemble, making setup and cleanup a breeze. The auger-style fountain with no pump provides a continuous flow of chocolate or sauce of your choice so it looks great and every bite is evenly coated in sauce.