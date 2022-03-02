LARGE CAPACITY: Holds up to 1.5-gallons of your favorite beverages - punch, water, soda, juice, cocktails, champagne, milk and more!

3-TIER TOWER: The 3-tiers allow the beverages to flow consistently and are easily removable, allowing for easy clean up.

LED LIGHTED BASE: The illuminated base lights up the whole tower, giving drinks that beautiful sparkle - perfect for centerpieces for any celebration, wedding, home, birthday party, office or garden decor.

INCLUDES: Eight, 6-oz. reusable cups are included and can be hung on the side of the bottom bowl.

SIMPLE OPERATION: The ON/OFF toggle switch makes it simple to use.