Bring friends and family together while adding thirst quenching fun to any occasion! Featuring a 32 ounce freezing chamber, it makes up to 32 ounces of your favorite slush drinks while the easy-flow spout dispenses consistently smooth frozen drinks. The tank detaches from the base for easy cleanup and includes a detachable cup rest and drip tray. Use your favorite sugar based drinks or create your own favorite slush!

SALT & ICE: All you need is crushed ice and salt to freeze your favorite sugar-based drinks and juices - then let the dasher and non-stick canister work together to produce consistently smooth frozen drinks

SEPARATE LID OPENINGS: Durable, see-through plastic lid has two separate openings so you can add ice, salt, and beverages when needed

EASY-FLOW SPOUT: Easy-flow spout dispenses consistently smooth frozen drinks

3-WAY SWITCH: Three-way control switch on the side makes operation simple - FREEZE, OFF, and DISPENSE

INCLUDES: Detachable cup rest is perfect for single servings and the drip tray makes clean up easy

CORD STORAGE: Wrap the appliance cord underneath the base of the unit for tidy storage

360° VIEWS: With a chamber that's clear from all angles, it's easy to watch the slush pile up from any angle

LARGE CAPACITY: This unit can hold up to 32 ounces of your favorite slush drinks, making it perfect for parties or large gatherings

Model: SM32RR

