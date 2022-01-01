Reminiscent of the old fashion ice cream makers of the past, this unit is a fast and easy way to make 4-quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or gelato. It features a locking motor mount, easy-to-clean bucket, and a 4-quart aluminum canister. Simply add your ingredients into the aluminum canister, place in the middle of the bucket, layer with ice and salt, and allow the electric motor do the rest. The durable churn paddle produces delicious creamy homemade ice cream, while the easy-clean plastic liner provides easy cleanup. Customize each recipe by adding extras like strawberry preserves, cookie dough, candy pieces and much more. When done, use the included lid and lid cap to store leftover ice cream in the freezer.

RECIPES: Use your own recipes, or follow the recipes included in the manual to get started making delicious and creamy ice cream

4-QUART CAPACITY: Great for party time or snack time, this unit makes 4-quarts of delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt or gelato - enough to feed everyone

CLEANUP IS EASY: With a plastic bucket that wipes away messes with ease, cleaning up afterwards is a breeze

SEE-THRU LID: To store leftover ice cream in the freezer, a see-thru lid is included that fits on top of the canister

NO MANUAL EFFORT NEEDED: A powerful electric motor does all the churning, so no intensive stirring or manual effort is required

MOTOR LOCK: The electric motor locks into place, keeping all parts secure

Model: WICM4L

