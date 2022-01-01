This head turner is a 4-tier fountain with stainless steel base that will impress guests with elegance and style at any special event. This chocolate fountain creates a cascade of sweetness that will add mouth-watering fun to any occasion. Simply pour the recommended amount of melted white or dark chocolate into the base and switch on the motor. Watch as the chocolate is carried to the top of the tower where it flows down each tier in a mesmerizing display. Provide guests with fresh strawberries, marshmallows, pretzels, cookies, and other goodies for dipping. Cheese and barbeque sauces may also be used. Easily disassembles for quick cleanup. The fountain is a beautiful addition to any dining table or casual gatherings with friends and family.

FONDUE FUN: 4-tier chocolate fountain has a 2-pound capacity, making this a party favorite - perfect for birthday parties, family gatherings, wedding and baby showers!

GREAT FOR OTHER SAUCES: This isn't just a chocolate fountain - it's perfect for nacho cheese, BBQ sauce, ranch, liqueurs and more!

STAINLESS LOOK: The elegant stainless steel heated bowl keeps the sauces flowing so you get a consistent dip every time

FOUR TIERS: The 4-tier fountain creates a beautiful cascading effect and is easy to assemble and disassemble, making setup and cleanup a breeze

AUGER-STYLE FOUNTAIN: The auger-styled fountain (no pump) provides the continuous flow of chocolate

