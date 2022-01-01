Hover to Zoom
Nostalgia 6-Wedge Electric Quesadilla Maker - Red/Black
1 ctUPC: 0008267721806
Product Details
Bring the fiesta right into the kitchen and create crispy and delicious quesadillas quickly. The extra stuffing latch allows for more filling and the plate design creates 6 wedges that seal in the flavor. With the non-stick surface and drip tray cleanup is simple. Cooks quesadilla in just minutes.
- 8-inch cooking surface cooks 6 wedges in just minutes
- Non-stick cooking surface for easy cleanup
- ON/OFF power light and ready light indicates when unit is preheated
- Removable drip tray
- Stands upright for tidy storage
- Two-position latch allows for thin or thick stuffed quesadillas
- Unique plate design creates 6 sectional pieces that seal in the flavorful ingredients