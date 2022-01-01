Bring the fiesta right into the kitchen and create crispy and delicious quesadillas quickly. The extra stuffing latch allows for more filling and the plate design creates 6 wedges that seal in the flavor. With the non-stick surface and drip tray cleanup is simple. Cooks quesadilla in just minutes.

8-inch cooking surface cooks 6 wedges in just minutes

Non-stick cooking surface for easy cleanup

ON/OFF power light and ready light indicates when unit is preheated

Removable drip tray

Stands upright for tidy storage

Two-position latch allows for thin or thick stuffed quesadillas

Unique plate design creates 6 sectional pieces that seal in the flavorful ingredients