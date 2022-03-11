The Nostalgia APH200RED 16-Cup Air-Pop Popcorn Maker is tabletop sized party pleaser. The electric popping system uses hot air instead of oil, producing a light and healthy snack. Includes a measuring cup to ensure the proper amount of kernels are used, and the clear top housing allows for easy viewing. Measuring cup also works great for melting butter!

Pops up to 16-cups of popcorn per batch Healthy, oil-free popping

Includes measuring cap to ensure amount of kernels used

Unique popping chamber design creates swirling airflow that results in fewer unpopped kernels

Cord wrap in bottom of unit

Convenient countertop size