Nostalgia Air-Pop Popcorn Maker

16 cUPC: 0008267700086
Product Details

The Nostalgia APH200RED 16-Cup Air-Pop Popcorn Maker is tabletop sized party pleaser. The electric popping system uses hot air instead of oil, producing a light and healthy snack. Includes a measuring cup to ensure the proper amount of kernels are used, and the clear top housing allows for easy viewing. Measuring cup also works great for melting butter!

  • Pops up to 16-cups of popcorn per batch Healthy, oil-free popping
  • Includes measuring cap to ensure amount of kernels used
  • Unique popping chamber design creates swirling airflow that results in fewer unpopped kernels
  • Cord wrap in bottom of unit
  • Convenient countertop size