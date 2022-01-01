With a vintage look reminiscent of silent movie houses and carnivals of the 1900s, this cart is a classic addition to any home. Featuring a large 8-ounce kettle with built-in stirring system, this unit pops up to 32 cups of delicious popcorn every time and dispenses candy! The removable candy dispenser has three 10-oz. dispensers, allowing you to store and dispense candy, nuts, popcorn and more! Tempered glass windows and door, along with interior light, lets everyone watch each delicious kernel pop to perfection. A convenient utility shelf is perfect for popcorn preparation. Plus, keep all your popcorn essentials on hand in the convenient storage compartment. If floor space is an issue, the top removes from the base for countertop use.

32 CUPS OF POPCORN: Whether movie time or snack time, this unit pops up to 32 cups of movie theater-style popcorn per batch

8-OUNCE KETTLE: Stainless steel kettle holds 8 ounces of popcorn kernels and is designed with a built-in kernel stirring system and dual-hinged lid to easily empty popcorn. Kettle can be removed for easy cleaning

CANDY DISPENSERS: Three 10-oz. candy snack dispensers allows you to store and dispense your favorite snacks such as chocolate, nuts, popcorn, candy and more!

EASY MOBILITY: 13-inch bicycle-style rubber wheels and a pull handle make this an easy to maneuver unit

HANDY STORAGE COMPARTMENT: Conveniently store popcorn kernels, oils, seasonings, and other popcorn serving accessories in the base of the unit

KERNEL CATCHER TRAY: Catch loose unpopped kernels in the kernel catcher tray to keep each batch perfect for serving

TEMPERED SAFETY GLASS: Tempered glass windows are designed to resist breakage while being scratch and heat resistant to keep you and your family safe

TILT SERVING DOOR: Outfitted with a tilt-out drop door for easy scooping and serving

Model: CCPCDYDSP510IVY