The Nostalgia CLAF7AQ Classic Retro 7-Quart Air Fryer uses hot air in combination with high-speed air circulation to perfectly cook your favorite deep fried foods! Reduce fat up to 80% against traditional deep fryers, this 7-quart capacity air fryer is perfect for feeding an entire family! Ideal for making chicken tenders, wings, fries, onion rings, as well as other meats, fish, veggies, cakes, fruits & more! Plus the drawer and food basket are dishwasher safe, which simplifies cleanup.

60-MINUTE TIMER: Timer ranges from 5 to 60 minutes and features an automatic shutoff for protection, giving you a perfect fry every time

ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE RANGE: Temperature ranges from 140 to 400 degrees, allowing you to cook a variety of foods at the optimal temperature

CLASSIC RETRO DESIGN: This fryer has classic retro styling with chrome accents -a look that features a temperature Power Gauge as well as a sleek-chrome timer

DISHWASHER SAFE: Food chamber pot and food rack are removable and dishwasher safe, allowing for a quick and easy clean up

HEALTHIER EATING: Enjoy your favorite deep fried foods with no oil needed! Reduce fat by up to 80 percent against the traditional deep fryer.

LARGE 7 QT. CAPACITY: Unlike other small-sized air fryers that need to cook several times, this large 7-quart capacity allows you to cook an entire meal for the family or serve appetizers for a party

